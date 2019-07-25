Laal Kaptaan: Saif Ali Khan's film pushed back to avoid clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Chhichhore

Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan has piqued audience interest ever since the first look poster of the film was released. As per reports in DNA, the film will be pushed back after Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore was reportedly rescheduled to release on 6 September. Chhichhore, earlier to be released on 30 September, altered its date after Prabhas' Saaho got scheduled for the same date.

With the new changes, the makers of Laal Kaptaan, who were also eyeing a September release, took the decision of pushing heir film further in order to give Saif's feature sufficient window for optimum audience reach.

The publication quotes a source close to the production, as saying, "A little bit of patchwork is left to be shot. They realised it while on the edit table. But Saif is currently in London shooting for another film Jawaani Jaaneman. He returns to the city only around mid-August post which they will complete filming those portions again. The film has shaped up really well and is being touted as one of Saif's finest performances till date. That's why the makers are willing to delay it a bit but not compromise on the quality."

Check out Laal Kaptaan's poster

Due to Chhichhore's clash with Laal Kaptaan, makers were apprehensive that their film will not get enough screens for shows, which is why they decided to postpone the film.

The Sacred Games actor dons a never-seen-before avatar of a Naga Sadhu in the film.

