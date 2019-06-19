Kriti Sanon to play protagonist for first time in Raees director Rahul Dholakia's upcoming thriller

After being part of successful films like Luka Chuppi this year, Kriti Sanon has a bevy of projects lined up for the next one year, which include films like Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4, Rohit Jugraj’s Arjun Patiala and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. As per a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, Kriti has been signed on to play the protagonist in Raees director and National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia's upcoming thriller.

After directing Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, Dholakia will draw his next inspiration from real-life events in order to place them in a fictional set-up in Mumbai. Backed by Sunir Kheterpal, the film will go on the floors in August.

Kriti confirms the news of her very first thriller, stating that she had been waiting for an appropriate female-oriented film, which ticks all her boxes. Talking about her character, the actress said, "I play a media professional for which the research has already started. I can’t wait to start shooting for this film. It’s an entertainer with a powerful core idea and will connect with audiences without being preachy.”

Author-cum-screenwriter Bilal Siddiqi, whose book Bard of Blood has inspired SRK's first Netflix India Original, will pen the script of the yet-untitled feature. The report adds that the thriller will have generous amounts of VFX and thus, the makers are bringing professionals from a noted special effects studio in South Korea.

Rahul also chips in about the project saying the core idea for the film was pitched at a time they were still developing it and it is then that they realised, "There is an exciting thriller format that this story lends itself to." He also adds that Kriti would suit the protagonist's role perfectly.

