Arjun Patiala first look: Diljit Dosanjh plays a quirky cop, Kriti Sanon a fearless journalist in Dinesh Vijan's comedy

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala is a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music. Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit is in the titular role as the quirky, small town man.

The film also stars Ronit Roy, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The new character posters of film were released today on 18 June.

Diljeet, who will be back in a cop’s role after garnering immense praise from the critics and audience alike for his stunning role in Udta Punjab, is seen as an eccentric policeman Arjun. Shades dangling from his collar and a belt attached to multiple beer cans, Arjun is termed "muscular nahi cute" which translates to "not muscular, but cute." The side pocket of his blazer reveals a golden mic.

Kriti's poster depicts her character Ritu in an unabashed stance while she holds on to her reporter's microphone. Varun plays Onida, who seems to be Arjun's assistant.

Check out Arjun Patiala's new posters:

Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma... First look posters of #ArjunPatiala... #ArjunPatialaTrailer on 20 June 2019... Directed by Rohit Jugraj... Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar... 26 July 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/pp1jVsWyMc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2019

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July. It was earlier scheduled to release on 19 July but now, it will clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya on 26 July. The trailer of Arjun Patiala will release on 20 June.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 14:36:17 IST