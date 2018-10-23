Viineet Kumar joins cast of Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix India Original Bard of Blood, also starring Emraan Hashmi

After his outings in Mukkabaaz and Reema Kagti's Gold, Viineet Kumar Singh has now joined the cast of the web series Bard of Blood, directed by Kanu Behl (of Titli) which features Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The web series is an official adaptation of Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling 2015 book of the same name.

The first schedule of the web series has been shot in Ladakh. While Emraan plays the role of an expelled spy who is reinstated for a new mission, Viineet is said to have been roped in for a pivotal role.

The political thriller is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, and revolves around an suspended spy (Emraan) who is recalled from his new life as a professor of Shakespearean literature to save his country and former love.

The Bard Of Blood will be released as an eight-episode series and will be filmed in Hindi, English and Urdu. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment's is producing this Netflix original.

Hashmi in an earlier statement had expressed his delight on being part of the project. He said "I am really excited to be a part of this new form of storytelling where content has no boundaries and the world is your audience. It will be a thrilling, edge-of-the seat experience that will challenge me as an actor to bring out my best,"

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 15:01 PM