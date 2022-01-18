'I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time,' says Kriti Sanon.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has time and again proved her skills. She has managed to impress the audience with her performances in many films. However, the actor has faced body shaming. You read that right. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sanon mentioned that she was also judged on various parameters of beauty in the industry. She spoke about rising above the unnecessary and unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood.

Kriti revealed that she was asked to use fillers for her lips and was criticised because of that ‘gummy smile’ that she was born with. The Mimi actor said that in the beginning it made no sense to her. She was also told that her nostrils flare up a little bit when she smile. “When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal na. I am not a plastic doll,” Sanon said.

Sanon also spoke about the time when she was asked to change her body features, including her waist. People told her that she has a ‘gummy smile’. The actors believes that she has been born with such features and she can’t do anything about it. She blames Instagram filters for such a mind-set.

The actor said one has to make sure that the person is just not listening to every random one in the industry and trying to beat these stereotypes to move ahead. Kriti had debuted in 2016 with her film Heropanti. She received a lot of appreciation for her role in Mimi that released last year. Kriti played the role of a surrogate mother in the film.

On the work front, the actress has a busy 2022 with five movies in the lineup. The actress will be seen in action comedy Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar, mythological drama Adipurush opposite Prabhas, action drama Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan, horror-comedy Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and action thriller Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff.