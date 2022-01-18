Akshay Kumar upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, to hit silver screens on 18 March, 2022.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was one of the first stars to release his film Bell Bottom in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, is all set to return to theatres in 2022. While many films like RRR and Jersey postponed their release dates due to the rise of COVID-19 cases during the early days of the year, Akshay has announced that his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey will release in theatres in March.

Bachchan Pandey will be releasing in theatres on 18 March. Akshay took to his social media handles to make the announcement as he also shared two new posters of the film.

"Action ✔️Comedy ✔️Romance ✔️Drama ✔️L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022," he captioned his post.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to arrive in theatres on 4 March, 2022.

Farhad Samji, best known for Housefull 4, is directing the movie. The cast also features actors Arshad Warsi, Abhimanyu Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Films that have been postponed:

With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, and new restrictions being imposed in several states, many directors decided to postpone the release date of films. It all began with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey that was called off at the last minute while multi-lingual RRR has also been postponed. Not just that, even Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam have also been shifted for a later date.

Box-office collection:

Ranveer Singh’s 83, where he plays the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, failed to cater to expectations at the box office. The sports drama, which is based on India’s victory in the 1983 ICC World Cup, earned Rs 102.43 crore in the Indian box office.

Other Akshay Kumar movies that released:

Akshay was the first to release Bell Bottom in theatres after the second wave of pandemic. The film didn’t do well on box-office. However, he had a massive hit with Sooryavanshi. The film was credited by many trade analysts as the one that brought back the audience to the cinema halls. The film earned Rs 196 crore at the domestic box office, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Upcoming films:

Akshay has a long list of film releases in 2022 -- After Bachchan Pandey, he will be seen in Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 and Gorkha.