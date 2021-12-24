The much-hyped movie will see Tiger Shroff sharing screen space with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon.

The much-awaited action movie Ganapath Part I will hit big screens on 23 December, 2022. Actor Tiger Shroff, who plays the lead role in the film, took to his Instagram handle to give his fans a glimpse of the movie.

The War star shared the motion poster on his social media accounts with the caption, “Taiyyar Rehnaa !!!God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath.”

Check out the post here:

The much-hyped movie will see Shroff sharing screen space with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo had made its debut in the action-drama film in 2014. Ganapath is produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment, along with Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film will also be directed by Bahl. The film will be a big-budget dystopian thriller, with high-octane action sequences. The cast and crew of the film have recently completed the UK schedule of Ganapath. Shroff had posted an Instagram Story announcing the same. In the clip, the Baaghi 2 actor and Sanon can be seen standing in front of a cake, along with other crew members. An action sequence from the film was recently shared by Tiger Shroff and created quite a buzz on social media. In the video, Shroff can be seen standing in front of a poster of Bruce Lee. The Baaghi actor shows off his fighting skills as he flips in the air and kicks two men in the clip. Check the video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)



Shroff will reportedly play a boxer in the film. Ellie AvrRam is expected to star in a pivotal role, while there are speculations that Amitabh Bachchan might play the role of Shroff's father.

On the work front, both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have quite a busy schedule ahead. While Shroff will be seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria, Sanon will star in Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas.