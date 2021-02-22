Kriti Sanon announces schedule wrap on Bachchan Pandey, shares first glimpse from the film

Bachchan Pandey, also starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, is slated to release on 26 January, 2022

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy Bachchan Pandey, featuring Kriti Sanon as one of the lead actresses, is going to hit screens on 26 January, 2022. Sanon, who is juggling multiple projects, has announced her schedule wrap for Bachchan Pandey.

She has also shared her first glimpse with Akshay Kumar from the film along with a heartfelt note on her social media account.

Check out the post here

Bachchan Pandey marks the reunion of Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala and has been in the pipeline for a while now.

It was first teased way back in June, 2019 when it was set to release during the Christmas period in 2020. The production had to be postponed in view of the pandemic and finally, makers have announced a new release date.

Earlier this month, the team was spotted shooting in Rajasthan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey will see Kumar essay the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Sanon will be playing a journalist. Apart from Kumar, Sanon, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Sanon also has Laxman Utekar's Mimi, Dinesh Vijan-produced Hum Do Humare Do and Amar Kaushik's Bhediya in the pipeline.