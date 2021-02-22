Varun Dhawan turns werewolf for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya; film to release on 14 April, 2022

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will join the horror-comedy universe of Stree and Roohi

Horror comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is set to release in theatres on 14 April, 2022. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik, who has helmed blockbusters like the 2019 comedy Bala and Stree (2018).

Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, the film is part of his horror-comedy universe comprising Stree and the upcoming Roohi, which features Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Kapoor on Sunday made the announcement on Instagram.

"Roohi welcomes Bhediya to its scary world. In cinemas 14th April, 2022," she captioned the teaser.

Presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhediya also stars Abhishek Banerjee of Paatal Lok fame and Angrezi Medium star Deepak Dobriyal.

The film is written by Niren Bhatt, who had earlier penned films like Bala and Made In China.

Bhediya will reunite Dhawan with Sanon after Rohit Shetty's 2015 comedy, Dilwale.

Meanwhile, Roohi is scheduled to be released theatrically on 11 March. The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

It will be one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from 1 February with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.