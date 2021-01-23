Bachchan Pandey to release on Republic Day, 2022, Akshay Kumar announces

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy Bachchan Pandey has received a revised release date. Now, the Farhad Samji-directorial is going to hit the screens on 26 January, 2022.

Akshay took to his Twitter handle to announce the news earlier today (23 January). Sharing a close-up shot of his look as Bachchan Pandey, the star wrote: “His one look is enough!” apart from announcing the release date, Akshay also tagged director Farhad Samji, actors Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala in the post.

While Akshay’s enigmatic look for the film has been captured in the past, in the latest release, one can see the concept behind the character clearly. With a bandana on the forehead, Akshay stares directly into the camera with his heterochromatic eyes. Although early concept pictures showed Akshay donning a black mustache and no beard, recent photos have revealed him to carry a grey beard which is also the case in this picture. Donning two wide gold chains, Akshay can be also seen wearing a Rudraksha string.

Check out the tweet here:

The project marks the reunion of Akshay and Sajid Nadiadwala and has been in the pipelines for a while now. It was first teased way back in June, 2019 when it was set to release during the Christmas period in 2020. The production had to be postponed in view of the pandemic and finally, makers have announced a new release date.

Earlier this month, the team was spotted shooting in Rajasthan. Bachchan Pandey will see Akshay essay the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor. On the other hand, Kriti is the female lead who will be playing a journalist. Apart from Akshay, Kriti, and Jacqueline, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.