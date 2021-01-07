Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey goes on floors; actor shares new still from set

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles

Akshay Kumar, who began filming for his upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey, has shared a new look from the film and sought best wishes from his fans.

The picture sees the actor sporting a gritty look with a red cloth tied around his head.

Check out the new look here

According to Hindustan Times, Kumar is teaming up with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the tenth time with Bachchan Pandey. The film went on floors Wednesday, 6 January. The film, which stars Kumar and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, recently saw the cast set off to Rajasthan for the shoot. It also stars Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Bachchan Pandey will see Kumar as a gangster, who aspires to be an actor; Sanon will play a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Warsi as a struggling actor. Recently Warsi shared an image from the sets crediting Kumar for clicking it.