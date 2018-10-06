Koffee with Karan season 6 to host siblings Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor; Dhadak actress calls brother 'Koffee legend'

Following the news that father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara will make an appearance on the Karan Johar's much awaited celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan, it has been announced that siblings and actors Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor will grace the coveted couch as well.

The speculation regarding the guest list of Koffee With Karan kickstarted from the moment Johar announced the return of the show for its sixth season. While an earlier report had suggested that the duo may appear on Koffee With Karan together, Jahnvi Kapoor took to Instagram and confirmed the news.

In her post, Janhvi referred to Arjun as Koffee Legend, supposedly alluding to the actor's multiple appearances on the show last season, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Janhvi, elder daughter of producer Boney Kapoor's and legendary actress Sridevi, made her Bollywood debut under Karan's Dharma Productions with Dhadak, a Hindi remake of acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, earlier this year. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak also featured Ishaan Khatter.

