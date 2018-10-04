You are here:

Saif, Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan; Priyanka Chopra becomes tech investor: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Karan Johar shares first look of shooting Koffee With Karan with Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

The director shared a picture of shooting an episode with Saif and daughter Sara on the sixth season of popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. Being the first day of shoot, the director also gave fans a glimpse at the swanky sets of the show with chic colours of red and pink.

Priyanka Chopra partners with Bumble and the Holberton School as an investor

Chopra began a new chapter as a tech investor, when she announced her association with Bumble and the Holberton School. While Holberton is a coding education company strives to increase women inclusion in work spaces, Bumble, on the other hand, is an online dating and social media application founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Sophie Turner shares an adorable picture with Joe Jonas

Turner and Jonas have been dating for quite some time now and both keep sharing sweet pictures of the other. A recent picture shows the two enjoying an intimate moment in Paris.

With my love in Paris ♥️

January Jones posts picture on occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Mad Men actress Jones posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle captioning it "Love your melons" as part of spreading awareness about breast cancer.

Soha Ali Khan celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kunal Khemu and friends

Soha ushered in her 40th birthday in style. Sharing pictures with Kunal and other friends, Soha looked simple yet elegant in a golden dress.



Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 15:33 PM