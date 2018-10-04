Saif, Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan; Priyanka Chopra becomes tech investor: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Karan Johar shares first look of shooting Koffee With Karan with Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan
The director shared a picture of shooting an episode with Saif and daughter Sara on the sixth season of popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. Being the first day of shoot, the director also gave fans a glimpse at the swanky sets of the show with chic colours of red and pink.
Priyanka Chopra partners with Bumble and the Holberton School as an investor
Chopra began a new chapter as a tech investor, when she announced her association with Bumble and the Holberton School. While Holberton is a coding education company strives to increase women inclusion in work spaces, Bumble, on the other hand, is an online dating and social media application founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd.
A new chapter for me! I am so excited to partner with @bumble and @holbertonschool as an investor. I’m honored to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good... let’s do this!! A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
Sophie Turner shares an adorable picture with Joe Jonas
Turner and Jonas have been dating for quite some time now and both keep sharing sweet pictures of the other. A recent picture shows the two enjoying an intimate moment in Paris.
January Jones posts picture on occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Mad Men actress Jones posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle captioning it "Love your melons" as part of spreading awareness about breast cancer.
It’s breast cancer awareness month gals and guys! This is a friendly reminder to get a mammogram! @tamaramellon is offering FREE mammograms regardless of insurance status next wk in a mobile RV in Los Angeles! Oct 8, 9, 10th! Sign up at link in bio! #LoveYourMellons A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on
Soha Ali Khan celebrates her 40th birthday with husband Kunal Khemu and friends
Soha ushered in her 40th birthday in style. Sharing pictures with Kunal and other friends, Soha looked simple yet elegant in a golden dress.
Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 15:33 PM