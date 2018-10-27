Koffee With Karan season 6: Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar to share the couch in next episode

After Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will grace the coveted couch on Koffee With Karan season 6. On first glance, anyone would be surprised by this somewhat odd duo. Singh and Kumar may not shared much screen space together, but the two have things in common.

Outsiders to the industry, both Kumar and Singh have managed to cast an indelible mark in Bollywood. Both the actors have been fitness freaks and have been quite vocal about their love for toned physiques. A Mid Day video even had writers Siddharth and Garima confess that the two actors always valued the worth of good dialogues.

Both the actors have had memorable appearances on the show.

Ranveer has been a Koffee regular throughout from season 3, which premiered in 2010. He appeared with Band Baaja Baaraat co-actor Anushka Sharma followed by season 4 in 2013 with Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor. Their trivia on films and on-going bromance made headlines. His last appearance on the talk show was with Ranbir Kapoor, anticipated as the most controversial episode of the season (due the common link of Deepika Padukone). The two stars, however, seemed to be at ease with the other.

Kumar, on the other hand, appeared in the fifth season with his wife Twinkle Khanna, who debuted that season. He ended the episode with a sweet song dedicated to Khanna. Kumar's debut was in season 4 where the actor appeared solo. The episode was a special one as it was the first time a guest conducted a "Reverse Rapid Fire" on host Karan Johar.

Ranveer and Akshay even have projects lined up with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Singh is set to feature in the Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba and Dharma's multi-starrer Takht, a period war drama that will be directed by Johar. Akshay will be seen in Kesari and Good News.

Ranveer was seen bodning with Akshay at Twinkle Khanna's book launch. Their joint appearances left fans a frenzy asking for more.

Given the power house that both the stars are, the upcoming episode promises to be an entertaining one.

Koffee With Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

