Watch: Ranveer Singh shares behind-the-scenes video from Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Simmba

The makers of the much anticipated Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh collaboration Simmba released a short video with behind-the-scenes footage from the film.

The video focuses primarily on the pumped-up, elaborate action sequences set in what appears to be an abandoned factory. Unlike much of Rohit Shetty's filmography, the clip does not include a car chase or a car blast sequence. The colour scheme is yellow-sepia, which perfectly sets the tone for the gritty and hard hitting narrative.

The team had earlier shared a similar video that included outtakes of Singh and Shetty discussing a scene, where the director was seen demonstrating how a particular action sequence should look like.

Ranveer will essay the role of Sangram Bhalerao in the high octane cop drama, based on the Telugu film Temper, which starred Jr NTR. Sonu Sood, who exited Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi citing his commitments towards Simmba, will essay the role of the primary antagonist.

Despite being a cop movie like Singham, Shetty had clarified to the Press Trust of India, saying, "Creating a similar cop character would have been tough. This character is totally opposite of Bajirao Singham, he is notorious, flamboyant and the energy is totally different."

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on 28 December.

