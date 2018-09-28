Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone will be the first guests on Season 6 of celebrity talk show

With the official announcement of Karan Johar's new season of Koffee With Karan, the media has been abuzz about who will grace the coveted sofas on the swanky sets of the most-talked-about chat show. Dispelling the rumours and predictions, Karan declared the first guest pair on Koffee With Karan season 6.

The director and host tweeted on 28 September that the first episode will be all about girl-power with Bollywood's two most successful and well-loved actresses, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, gracing the couch.

The show has managed to intrigue audiences ever since its declaration of a fresh installment. Johar came up with a witty and quirky tagline of a boy who asks all the wrong questions as a promotional video before the official declaration.

While Deepika chose to give the fifth season a noticeable miss, Bhatt has always managed to leave an unforgettable mark with her appearances on the show (what with the much-hyped goof up on India's president).

With this confirmed news, Bhatt and Padukone are likely to spill the beans on their lives and upcoming projects, Padukone's former and Bhatt's current alleged partner, Ranbir Kapoor might also be a talking point on this episode.

Koffee With Karan season 6 will air on Star World from 21 October.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018 14:15 PM