Koffee with Karan season 6: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she has never met Amrita Singh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be on the couch of Koffee With Karan season 6 for the season finale.

This episode will see host Karan Johar probe the superstars about their personal lives, careers and being the paparazzi's favourite subjects. "Whoever thought that I would have both of you on the same sofa...I think you should give us some breaking news," Karan can be seeing telling the actresses in the promo clip. The two have appeared together in the 2004 thriller Aitraaz, also starring Akshay Kumar.

In the upcoming episode, Kareena talks about Saif Ali Khan's marriage to Amrita Singh. She says that she loves him so much that she wanted to embrace his family and his two children Sara and Ibrahim. She also tells Karan that marrying Saif was the best decision of her life.

The host also probes into her relationship with her husband's former wife. In a previous episode, Saif and Sara discussed the camaraderie between the children and Kareena. The Veere Di Wedding actress said, "We have never met but I have utmost regards for her. I met Saif many years after he got divorced and he was clearly single."

Karan also asks Priyanka about the difference between the paparazzi culture in Hollywood and Bollywood. He asks her, "Do you feel that there is more craziness here suddenly because the paparazzi intrusion is just completely new for India?" To this she replies, "It's new for the world Karan, just been last 15 or 10 years that this has become such a phenomenon which I think is not going anywhere?"

The host also asks Kareena whether she called the paparazzi to click her pictures, but the actress says she doesn't need to. She also shares how she has been trying to dissuade the photographers from clicking her pictures because she seems to have run out of gym clothes.

Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim while Kareena will feature in Good News with Akshay, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is also a part of Karan's multi-starrer Takht.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2019 10:24:29 IST