Koffee with Karan season 6: Tiger Shroff talks about Disha Patani, Ananya Panday addresses nepotism

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6 saw Karan Johar's new set of 'students' Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria on the couch. The trio, who are gearing up for their Dharma Productions film Student of the Year 2, promoted their upcoming film on the hit talk show, and discussed their personal relationships and social media personas.

Karan congratulated Tiger Shroff on the success of his last film Baaghi 2. However, Karan soon deterred from the topic and couldn’t keep himself from asking Tiger about his rumored girlfriend and actor, Disha Patani. Shroff denied being in relationship with her stuck to the “we are just best friends” stance. "We don’t talk about it that much. I am great friends with her and I love her company. She is one of the few friends I have, and whom I’m comfortable with,” he added on Disha Patani.

In an interesting revelation, Tiger said that he is terrified of sleeping alone in huge rooms. During a game on the show, the actor confessed that ever since he watched a horror film, he hasn’t been able to sleep alone. So, if he is home, he sleeps with his mother. And if he is on a shoot, one of his team members sleeps with him.

In a candid conversation, when Karan questioned Ananya Panday on how people think she doesn't deserve to be on the show, she readily accepted the nature of nepotism. She said, "I agree with this section because I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be here. There are so many people out there who are talented...I am just lucky that my dad was an actor and this is what I had wanted to do.”

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria said she doesn't feel like an outsider in the industry as people have always been polite towards her. She said she is more reserved and shy in nature and finds it hard to be comfortable at parties. In a special clip shot for the episode, Punit Malhotra confessed how quickly Tara and Ananya gelled with one another and would always be together on sets.

The current students also received a message from the 'ex-students' - Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. The actors sent their best wishes for the film and also to Tara and Ananya. The actors also heaped praises on Tiger Shroff.

Koffee With Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 17:25:29 IST