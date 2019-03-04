Koffee with Karan 6: Ajay Devgn bags Audi car for 'Answer of the Season'; Ranveer Singh, Kajol win best performers

Karan Johar's much-talked-about celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 6 drew to a ceremonial close on Sunday. For the final episode, Johar invited his India's Got Talent 'toodles' co-judges Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, along with Mallika Dua and Vir Das for the customary Koffee Awards, to felicitate all the guests this season who left an indelible impression on viewers.

Putting all speculations to rest, it was announced that Ajay Devgn had indeed won the "Answer of the Season" and bagged an Audi A5 Sportback car. His rapid fire answer that he used to believe in the superstition that all Johar's films starting with ‘K’ work, till they did Kaal together was selected by the panelists as the wittiest response of the season.

Echoing our Firstpost analyst, the best Koffee Debuts went to Sara Ali Khan (female) and Diljit Dosanjh (male). Sara made her debut on the show with her father, Saif, and was lauded by viewers for her wit, candour and mature responses on family and PCOD.

The award for Best Performance went to Ranveer Singh, who competed against Dosanjh, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor. While there was a momentary confusion as to who should get the award between Arjun and Ranveer, it was finally given to the latter. Kajol was the Best female Performer, according to the judges.

Ranveer also took home the Koffee cup for the Best Moment on the show, for his imitation of Akshay Kumar.

With fashion pundit Karan Johar at the helm, there was bound to be an award for the best dressed. This season, Vicky Kaushal was named the best dressed male celebrity on the couch. For the female category, after much consideration, Kareena Kapoor Khan was crowned the best dressed female celeb. Diljit and Badshah's episode won the title for the Best Episode.

The Lifetime Achievement award went to none other than the global sensation Priyanka Chopra for appearing on all the seasons of Koffee with Karan, a feat shared with her only by Kareena and Shahid Kapoor. Now, that's some Bermuda Triangle.

