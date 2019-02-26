Koffee With Karan 6: Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das, Mallika Dua to appear as jury members for Koffee Awards

Koffee With Karan always ends with a Koffee Awards episode which sees a panel of celebrated personalities, who confer awards on the various answers given during the season. Last year, comedian Rohan Joshi, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and Ayan Mukerji graced the couch to review the answers.

This year, the 'answer of the season' also wins big with an Audi car. Stand-up comedy veteran Vir Das joins Arora and Kher (better known as host Karan Johar's 'toodles' party from India's Got Talent sets) as well as Mallika Dua to declare winners on categories such as Best Dressed (Male & Female), Best Debut (Male & Female), Best Performance (Male & Female), Best Rapid Fire (Male & Female), Best Episode (Critics & Popular), and Best Line of The Season among others.

With a fiery semi-final episode with Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Koffee awards will surely be entertaining to watch. Rohan Joshi's inclusion into the otherwise Bollywood-heavy panel was much appreciated by audiences last year. Vir Das and Mallika Dua may draw loud laughs with their hilarious observations about the bizarre world of showbiz.

Probable contenders for Best Line of the Season this year may include names like Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

