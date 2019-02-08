Ajay Devgn reportedly bags an Audi for winning 'Answer of the Season' on Koffee with Karan

Ajay Devgn has reportedly emerged as the winner of Answer of the Season on Koffee With Karan, bagging an Audi A5 Sportback. According to DNA, the actor's answer was selected as the wittiest reply by panelists Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Mallika Dua and Vir Das in the final episode of the chat show.

Ajay, who shared the couch with his wife Kajol, was quizzed during the rapid fire round if he has been guilty of believing in any superstitions. To this, the actor quipped, “I had this superstition that all your films with ‘K’ work, till we did Kaal.” The response garnered appreciation from both the host and Kajol, who remarked, “Okay, he’s winning this Audi. Here we come.”

Unlike other films of Karan, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the 2005 horror movie, directed by Soham Shah, and jointly financed by Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, turned out to be a box office dud.

On the work front, Ajay is currently gearing for the release of comedy flick Total Dhamaal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

