After 2019’s Bharat, Salman Khan is set to make grand arrival during Eid in theatres with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is set to hit the screens this Friday. On Monday, the advance bookings got opened in the non-multiplexes followed by multiplexes yesterday.

Talking about the multiplexes, the film has sold around 15,000 tickets in the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis with the former leading with 7,850 tickets. On the other hand, the response in single screens is very good as the film primarily caters due to its massy elements and megastardom of the lead star in the single screens.

Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo . Kaam karo , 4 days to kkbkkj , mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay . Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo #KBKJ pic.twitter.com/LsqbTjgX6s — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 17, 2023

The film has garnered momentum and should register more bookings before its arrival on 21st April. Since it is releasing on the last day before Eid, the collections might hit on the opening day but it will definitely witness a great jump on Saturday and Sunday.

With the megastardom of Salman Khana across the country, we can definitely expect Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to be the third Bollywood film of 2023 to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the features the ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and others.

