Kiara Advani on controversy over unpaid dues for Bharat Ane Nenu: Shocked by these baseless allegations

Actress Kiara Advani is currently riding high after the success of Netflix anthology feature film Lust Stories. She starred as the lead in one of the four stories — directed by Karan Johar and also featuring Vicky Kaushal and Neha Dhupia.

Read — Kiara Advani on her Netflix film Lust Stories: It has started a conversation about female desire

Advani made a blockbuster debut in the Telugu film industry with the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Mahesh Babu. The film went on to become one of the highest grossing Telugu films of the year. But recently, according to a report by India Today, it was claimed that the actress and the film's director, Koratala Siva are yet to receive their payment by the producer DVV Danayya.

Also read — Bharat Ane Nenu actress Kiara Advani says co-star Mahesh Babu 'is a team player, looks at scenes holistically'

However, Advani, on being asked about this controversy, completely refuted all these speculations and revealed that she has in fact signed another project with the same production house. "Shocked to see baseless allegations being levelled against DVV Entertainments and Danayya garu. I have had the pleasure of working in back to back films with such a professional production house. Why would anybody take up their immediate next project with the same production house if there really is an issue? I look forward to working with Danayya garu in their next venture too, (sic)" says Advani as quoted by India Today in a report.

The same report further adds that Advani's next with DVV Entertainments stars Ram Charan and will be directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Advani will also be seen in a special appearance for a song in Kalank. Then there are reports of her starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming Vikram Batra biopic. Also, it is being speculated that she may be seen along with Diljit Dosanjh in the Karan Johar film that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 12:08 PM