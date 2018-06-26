Kiara Advani on her Netflix film Lust Stories: It has started a conversation about female desire

Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani believes it is no longer taboo to show women's desire on screen.

The actor played the lead role in the Karan Johar-directed part in the anthology film about a newly-married woman with a dull sex life.

"I feel now it is becoming normal and natural and people are talking about it, eventually they will think, why make a big deal of it? It will take time. Not every person is going to be ok. For instance, kissing scenes were considered a huge deal but not today," Kiara said.

"Everybody is aware and exposed to and is educated enough. As long as nothing is out of context then it is fine to show it in films. It is good that everything is being shown instead of forcefully trying to hide it. At the end of the day, lust is a by-product of love."

Lust Stories is an anthology film for Netflix with four stories directed by Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

Kiara said she completely "went by the vision of the director" and none of them looked "awkwardly" at the orgasm scene.

"We stayed true to the script. It has come out the way it was written. It wasn't awkward while shooting and we are professionals, we knew we are doing our job.

"Karan said don't try to do it in a funny way, try to play it in a realistic way. It is an awkward situation in the film and I am trying to cover up what has happened. The reality in the scene ends up looking funny," she added.

