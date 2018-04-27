Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu rakes in Rs 125 cr globally becoming the Telugu superstar's biggest hit

Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu has set the cash registers ringing at the global box office, becoming the biggest hit of the Telugu superstar's career. Directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu has already pulled in Rs 125 crore globally, with the first hundred crore coming in four days.

“This is one of Mahesh Babu’s highest openers,” said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Superstar #MaheshBabu ’s #BharatAneNenu fever continues!

Overseas Gross:

North America $3015K (Incl Non Reported)

Aust + Nzl -$535K

Europe & UK - $350K

Afric, Malaysia , Sing (2days) & Rest - $150K

GCC - $600K

Total $4.65Mill ( Rs 31.06 Crores approxly) @urstrulyMahesh — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) April 27, 2018

Mahesh Babu's last hit in 2017, Spyder, grossed a worldwide business of Rs 124 crore during its full run at the box office.

Mahesh Babu, who is seen playing a politician for the first time on the screen, has left his fans impressed.

The film looks very similar to Anil Kapoor’s film Nayak that was a remake of the Tamil hit Mudhalvan. Just like these films, Mahesh Babu plays the role of a university graduate who gets the chance of becoming the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The film grossed approximately Rs 2.35 crore in its opening weekend in Tamil Nadu itself. Bharat Ane Nenu saw 80% occupancy on Sunday in Mumbai where it a got a small release.

According to Mohan, the film has the potential to touch the Rs 200 crore mark.

The film was released in 45 countries and numbers from across the world have contributed to Bharat Ane Nenu’s success.

In the US, the numbers from weekday shows and the Thursday preview took its total earnings to Rs 17.91 crore. The film got a 2000-screen release in the US, higher than the number of screens some mainstream films get here in India. The Australian market saw the film making another Rs 2.02 crore in the first week itself.

Bharat Ane Nenu will now be released in Hindi across theaters in India with hopes to replicate the success it has tasted in foreign lands in just four days.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 14:36 PM