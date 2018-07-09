Kiara Advani likely to star opposte Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar-produced Vikram Batra biopic

Kiara Advani reportedly joins Sidharth Malhotra in the Karan Johar-produced biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.

Bollywood Hungama revealed that the actress, who was last seen in Karan's segment of Netflix's Lust Stories, has been roped in to play Sidharth's love interest in the film which will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

Kiara, who made her acting debut with the 2014 release Fugly, went on to star in successful films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and the Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu, before the digital anthology Lust Stories.

Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest war-time gallantry award.

Sidharth, whose Bollywood career was launched by Karan with Student Of The Year, spoke of his excitement about taking on the role as 'Sher Shah' Vikram Batra, whose story he finds inspirational. "Vikram Batra's life story will inspire you and bring a smile on your face. I am really excited to play the character and the shoot commences this year," Sidharth has previously said.

The film will be co-produced by Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala, and will be directed by Vishnu from a story written by Sandeep Srivastava. Karan had described it as "the true story of bravery and patriotism em — the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra".

