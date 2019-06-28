Dabangg 3: Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod to play Salman Khan’s father in film directed by Prabhu Deva

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 on 27 June, Thursday introduced the new cast member of the film.

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna has been roped in to play the character of Prajapati Pandey, which was earlier played by Vinod, in the film.

Salman uploaded a video on social media, where he introduced Pramod's character. The video opens up with the portrait of Salman and Vinod together and later the actor along with Sonakshi and director Prabhu Deva introduces Pramod, who is see dressed identically like Vinod in the portrait.

A bubbly Sonakshi can be seen in the get up of Rajjo while Salman in the costume of Chulbul Pandey.

Salman had kicked off the shoot for the film on 1 April, when he jetted off to Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh to shoot with Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in Wanted.

As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makhanchand Pandey alias Makkhi in the film. Kannada actor Sudeep will take on the role of the antagonist.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December this year.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 09:28:55 IST