Khandaani Shafakhana new song 'Dil Jaaniye' sees Sonakshi Sinha romance Priyansh Jora

FP Staff

Jul 16, 2019 17:44:44 IST

After dropping an upbeat track, makers of Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana are back with another song, 'Dil Jaaniye', which is sure to make the monsoons more romantic. The song also features Priyansh Jora. Shot in a crowded street, the song opens to Sonakshi looking at Priyansh from a distance as he entertains a group of tourists outside his shop. Eventually he notices that her eyes are fixed on him.

The slow-paced melodious track follows their love-hate relationship and how they try to steal some moments together. Sonakshi, who is seen as a cheerful, bubbly girl in most of the trailer is rather calm and composed in this song.

Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar have lent their vocals to this romantic number, composed by Payal Dev.  The mellifluous lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Sonakshi shared the song alongside a poster on social media.

The makers have previously released 'Koka', a recreated version of Jasbir Jassi's Punjabi number and 'Sheher Ki Ladki', a remake of the popular 1990s song, with actors Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty

Khandaani Shafakhana follows Sinha's character Baby Bedi, who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic. Though Baby is reluctant to run the clinic, she eventually realises that she is helping people and takes it upon herself to spread the word about her uncle's methods of treatment, thereby dispelling the stigma around sex. When her efforts seem futile, she turns to pop star Gabru Attack (played by Badshah) for help.

Apart from Sonakshi and Badshah, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Gautam Mehra and Annu Kapoor.

Khandaani Shafakhana, directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, will release on 26 July, facing a clash with Kangana Ranaut's Judgmentall Hai Kya.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Watch the song here.

