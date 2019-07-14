Khandaani Shafakhana song 'Dil Jaaniye' teaser: Sonakshi Sinha's romantic track to be unveiled on 16 July

Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana has been creating quite a buzz ever since the launch of its trailer. After releasing the party song 'Koka' and the reprised version of 'Sheher Ki Ladki', Sinha has now unveiled a 10-second-long teaser from the upcoming romantic track 'Dil Jaaniye'. The song will drop on 16 July.

The teaser shows two stick figures, one of a man and the other of a woman, falling in love. She shared the song with the caption, "Chakho lemony love ka swaad with 'Dil Jaaniye'" (Taste the flavour of lemony love with 'Dil Jaaniye').

While the first song 'Koka' is a recreated version of Jasbir Jassi's Punjabi number, 'Sheher Ki Ladki' is a remake of the popular 1990s song, with actors Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty. Tandon and Shetty make an appearance in the new song as well, picturised on Diana Penty. Sonakshi recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. Thanking the team of Khandaani Shafakhana, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets.

And in बेबी Bedi's style, bada changa experience thaa ji! Thank you @shilpidasgupta @MrigLamba @varunsharma90 @Its_Badshah and the ENTIRE team for making this one of my most cherished films!!! ❤See you at #KhandaaniShafakhana on 2nd August at your nearest cinema. #BaatTohKaro pic.twitter.com/XrJJQCSNx2 — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 13, 2019

Khandaani Shafakhana follows Sinha's character Baby Bedi, who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic. Though Baby is reluctant to run the clinic, she eventually realises that she is helping people and takes it upon herself to spread the word about her uncle's methods of treatment, thereby dispelling the stigma around sex. When her efforts seem futile, she turns to pop star Gabru Attack (played by Badshah) for help.

Apart from Sonakshi and Badshah, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Gautam Mehra and Annu Kapoor.

Khandaani Shafakhana, directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, will release on 26 July, facing a clash with Kangana Ranaut's Judgmentall Hai Kya.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2019 13:34:42 IST