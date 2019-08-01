Khandaani Shafakhana music review: A mix of sweet, lyrical tracks and insufferable party songs

The crux of Khandaani Shafakhana easily makes for an intriguing plot filled with hilarious twists. In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, actress Sonakshi Sinha confesses that she agreed to get on board the film after a simple one-line narration — a girl inherits her mamaji’s (uncle's) sex clinic. If the trailer is anything to go by, director Shilpi Dasgupta treads risque territory to present a heartwarming yet bold tale before audiences.

The music, however, takes a detour from steady grounds to a more confused zone. The soundtrack begins with the much-publicised 'Koka'. Sung by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah, and Dhvani Bhanushali, 'Koka' is a repetition of the oft-heard party anthems. Badshah's rap section tries hard to create the 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' vibe but instead falls short significantly. Tanishk Bagchi's composition suits Dhvani's voice texture, but Bagchi and Mellow D fail to put up a good show in terms of lyrics. The song is harrowed with hackneyed lyrics and the same-old been-there-done-that emotions. Exhibit A: "Dil kya hai baby, mein toh jaan vaar du, nau lakkha tere uthhe haar vaar du."

'Sheher Ki Ladki' draws from Suneil Shetty and Raveena Tondon's famous track from Rakshak. But the original was not only groovy but had an unassuming swagger about it. The new Tanishk Bagchi rendition, not surprisingly, destroys the original. Badshah's rap sections are placed strategically between verses, to add on to the appeal. Abhijit Bhattacharya's original track also intersperses with the new one, to give audiences a feel of the yesteryear chartbuster. Ironically, the move affects the revamped track inversely, reminding listeners of the disparity between the two songs.

Payal Dev's 'Dil Jaaniye' is a beautiful track. Jubin Nautiyal's soothing vocals act like magic to Dev's haunting composition. Talking about a lover's need to express his yearning and emotions, 'Dil Jaaniye' is a sweet request to one's partner to allow the two to brew in a growing romance. Jubin's pulsating vocal works act as a catalyst and helps root this song to the earthy texture of the singer's voice. Tulsi Kumar's sections add the much-needed pitch to the song, but her vocals fail to establish an audience connect that Nautiyal achieves with ease.

'Saans To Le Le' is undoubtedly an out-and-out Badshah number. From the rap portions to the song, the throbbing rhythm of the number helps as a quirky break from party-themed musical onslaughts. But more than the rapper's enjoyable lyrics, there is not much going on in this song.

Rochak Kohli is slowly creating a niche within the Hindi music industry. Developing sweet melodies with a slice-of-life flavour to it is gradually becoming the composer's brand. 'Udd Jaa' is one such number. The song talks of hope and starting afresh after facing roadblocks. Tochi Raina's vocals bring in the required sense of calm to the number.

'Bheege Mann' is arguably the best track in the film. Altamash Faridi's sharp voice compel listeners to introspect and mull over past instances. With generous portions of aalaap, this Rochak Kohli composition is a clear winner. Kohli even surprises his audience with ghazal-inspired sections in the latter half of the song.

Khandaani Shafakhana will definitely try questioning societal norms and age-old taboos with regard to sex and ailments related to it. But the music seems to have got its intentions muddled. The soundtrack is a mix of sweet lyrical numbers and insufferable party songs.

Khandaani Shafakhana is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday on 2 August.

Listen to the album here

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2019 11:36:23 IST