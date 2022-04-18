The Hindi version of KGF 2 is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club today. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

KGF 2 is currently rewriting box office records across the globe. The pan-India biggie, which was released amid immense hype, has surpassed all the expectations and is setting new benchmarks at the global market. Coming to its Hindi version, which turned out to be the biggest opener of all-time beating Hrithik Roshan's War and Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, has now achieved one more milestone at the domestic.

The Hindi version of the Yash starrer has raked in Rs 193.99 crore in its extended opening weekend of 4 days. The film will enter the Rs 200 crore club today and will become the fastest film to hit the double century. It will beat the record of Baahubali 2 (Hindi), which crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in six days.

Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting KGF 2 to beat the collections of RRR (Hindi) to become the highest-grossing film of 2022. In the coming days, the film might challenge Baahubali 2 (Hindi) to emerge as the highest-grossing film of all-time in the domestic market.

Films ever made.. What a kickass Cinematic Experience! Congratulations to the entire team of #KGF2 ..a well deserved blockbuster! 👍@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) April 17, 2022

Wild wild men you’ll have done it again!! @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel well done 👏 huge Congratulations team #KGF 🔥🔥 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 17, 2022

Apart from fans, several celebs like Ram Pothineni, Rana Daggubati and others showered praises on Prashanth Neel's directorial for its impeccable narrative and supreme performances. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the music of KGF 2 is composed by Ravi Basrur while the camera is cranked by Bhuvan Gowda.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

