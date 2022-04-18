KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles.

Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF 2 has turned out to be a global blockbuster at the box office. The film has shattered several records at the ticket windows and currently stands with the global collection of $70.643 million. It grabbed the second spot in the list of global top 10 movies for April 15th to 17th after Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Well, it is the only Indian film in the list and we are sure that the makers would be proud to see KGF 2 making a mark at the worldwide box office.

The film is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office and is set to beat RRR (Hindi) in the coming days to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 in the Hindi speaking markets. As per reports, KGF 2 is made on the budget of Rs 100 crore and is the most expensive Kannada film till date.

While the second part has surpassed the expectations of the audience, the makers have given a huge surprise to fans by hinting at KGF 3 in the climax of the second part.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 has released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The Hindi version of the film is distributed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment along with AA Films. It also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and others in prominent roles.

