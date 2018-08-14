Kerala HC rejects Malayalam actor Dileep's plea for copy of actress' abduction and assault video

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on 14 August turned down accused Malayalam actor Dileep's demand for a copy of the video of the abduction of an actress and her harassment at the hands of the perpetrators who took her around in a vehicle in Kochi for two hours in February 2017.

A lower court had in February turned down the same request. The assailants had dumped her near a director's house after committing the crime.

Later Dileep approached the high court.

While the Angamaly magisterial court rejected his plea on the grounds of the victim's privacy and that it could be misused, the high court was convinced that this was a delaying tactic as the trial was set to commence soon.

The abduction took place when the actress was on her way to Kochi from her house. A gang of criminals led by Pulsar Suni, who is the prime accused, took her hostage.

Dileep was arrested on 10 July 2017. After 85 days in jail, he got conditional bail.

A total of 12 persons, including Dileep are accused in the case, while his former wife Manju Warrier, is a key witness.

The actor was given over 700 pieces of evidence in the case, but not the video. However, the lower court did allow him and his counsel to view it.

He has also sought a Central Bureau Investigation probe into the abduction case.

