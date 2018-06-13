Dileep files fresh plea in Kerala High Court, seeks CBI probe in Malayalam actress assault case

The eighth accused in the Malayalam actress abduction case, superstar Dileep, on 13 June filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

In the petition which is likely to be taken up in the court on 14 June, Dileep pointed out that he was framed by the police in the case, and he has no role in it.

Meanwhile, the prosecution in the case is also geared up to take on Dileep as they have decided to bring before the court that "an accused in a case has no right to decide on what sort of probe should take place and moreover, this is nothing but a ploy to delay the trial in the case", which is all set to begin soon.

The police probe team has already submitted the detailed charge sheet in the case and the court on 14 March had summoned all the accused in the case, a common norm just before the trial starts.

Dileep was arrested after two rounds of questioning on 10 July, 2017, for his alleged role in the conspiracy hatched for the abduction of a Malayalam actress.

Dileep's former wife Manju Warrier is one of the witnesses in the case.

After being in jail for 85 days, Dileep secured bail on 3 October, 2017.

The actress was allegedly abducted on 17 February, 2017 while she was on her way to Kochi from Thrissur.

Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, drove her around for two hours before she was dropped near the home of director-actor Lal, who later called the police.

