Katy Perry's Teenage Dream co-star, model Josh Kloss, accuses singer of sexual misconduct

Model Josh Kloss has accused Katy Perry of sexual misconduct, claiming that the singer pulled down his pants at a party, exposing him before all his friends, reports Fox News.

Kloss, who also featured with Perry in the video of her 2010 chartbuster 'Teenage Dream', has also written about his claims on social media. His post came in response to the celebrations for the ninth anniversary of the song this month.

In the video, Kloss says, "Our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse, but females with power are just as disgusting." He has also referred to the shoot as “one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs” he has ever done.

He later adds that Perry's representatives had strictly asked him not to speak about Perry or the matter. Kloss, through his video, adds, “F**k this, I’m not helping her BS image another second.”

Kloss even posted a series of images, where he reveals that he was told to “minimise” himself. But the model got exhausted with this self-policing and self-censorship in order to save Perry's image even after being “treated like a prostitute and exposed in front of a group of her friends, and other random people.”

Check out the posts

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 11:36:07 IST