Bollywood actor Salman Khan rang in his 57th birthday on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. While the celebrations began with a grand party held at the actor’s sister, Arpita Khan’s residence at midnight, many of his close friends from the industry and family members also marked their attendance. Among all the guests, Salman’s co-actor and close friend, Katrina Kaif was missing from the party as she is out of town. However, the actress did make an effort to extend her wishes to the birthday boy. Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina wished Salman in a special ‘Tiger’ style.

Katrina shared a black and white photo of Salman as he looks rogue and terrific, the actress further wrote, “Tiger, Tiger, Tiger Ka Happy Birthday. #OG”

The post indeed shows the great bonding that the two actors share. The two have also worked together in several films and fans love their on-screen chemistry.

In the meantime, Salman made several heads turn with his grand birthday party at midnight. The theme of the party seemed to be black as the guests as well as the birthday boy were dressed in black ensembles. Salman also cut a cake in front of the media and later was seen cutting a special cake inside the party.

Speaking about the guests, many including actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Iulia Vantur among others were present at the party.

Salman-Katrina on the work front

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be coming back as Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3, the third film of the Tiger franchise. While the film’s teaser has already been released, fans are eagerly waiting for its trailer. The film is all set for a Diwali release next year. The actors also have many other projects in the pipeline.

