It is nothing less than a treat for fans to spot one of the most adored couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together. While it is truly a rare sight, it is honestly a remarkable one. And therefore it was very recently that Vicky and Katrina treated their fans’ vision after they were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, walking inside hand in hand. However, it wasn’t this video that grabbed all the attention on the internet, but the fact that the lovebirds travelled in economy class. Yes, you read it right. Ditching the business class, Vicky and Katrina were recently spotted travelling in economy class, and the video of the same has taken the internet by storm. It is presumed that the two are jetting off for a Christmas vacation. However, after travelling in economy class they landed in the national capital.

Several fan pages took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the video. The now-viral video was shared with a caption, “Imagine boarding the same flight with Katrina Kaif, why doesn’t this ever happen to me.” In the video, Vicky can be seen sitting on the window seat, while his ladylove has taken the aisle seat. Trying their level best to keep their identity hidden, Vicky and Katrina can be seen busy on their mobile phones.

Prioritising their comfort above it all, while Vicky donned maroon track pants with a grey hoodie and black t-shirt, Katrina can be seen carrying an all-black look by donning a black hoodie atop matching joggers. Maintaining a low profile, both of them can be seen sporting black caps with big sunglasses and COVID masks. Looking at the video, it seems that it was made secretively.

As soon as the video went viral, innumerable users took to the comments section to express their opinion. Several lauded Vicky and Katrina and called them the most down-to-earth couple in the tinsel town. Many even urged other celebrities to follow the same gesture as it will save a lot of money. One user commented, “So what, one should always be careful on maintaining low status and save money because time never waits for anyone.” Another commented, “Down to earth couple….this is what I like about such celebrities, not acting pricey.” A third user commented, “Flying Economy? Wow, Katrina Kaif, you are so down to earth.”

Later to this, Katrina and Vicky were spotted exiting the New Delhi airport. According to several media reports, the two have jetted off to London, to celebrate Christmas with Katrina’s family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera and next, he will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot and next the actress will be seen in Merry Christmas.

