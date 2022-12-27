Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday, 27 December. In a bid to mark his special day, a grand party was also hosted by the actor at midnight where many of his close friends from the industry and family members were seen in attendance. Notably, the grand party was thrown to collectively celebrate the birthday of both Salman and his niece Ayat Sharma, who was also born on the same day. The family marked the uncle-niece duo’s birthday together with a grand bash and no doubt it has already become the talk of the town. Besides attending to his guests, Salman also obliged the paparazzi and celebrated by cutting a cake with them.

In the meantime, the star-studded party saw several big faces of actors like Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Iulia Vantur among others.

We could also spot Salman’s family members including his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, who hosted the party, as well as Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

However, what won the hearts of the fans was the surprise arrival of Salman‘s close friend, actor Shah Rukh Khan who made a late arrival at the party. The two were seen having deep interactions and also shared hugs while posing for the media.

Take a look at some of the videos and pictures from the party:

Speaking about the birthday boy’s look, he looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. He wore a full-sleeved black top with a pair of black leather pants which he completed with boots and a belt. Shah Rukh on the other hand also twinned with him and was seen in a black outfit.

On the work front, Salman, who can be called the busiest actor in town, has several films lined up. He recently wrapped up the shooting of his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will be hitting theatres in April 2023. Besides this, he will be also seen in the third installment of his Tiger franchise which is also slated for release next year.

