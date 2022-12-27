One of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, actor Salman Khan turns a year older and no doubt he has been ruling the hearts of fans for decades now. Conquering various genres throughout his career, Salman Khan has proved his talent with his roles. Starting from his much-loved characters to killer one-liners and then his cool dance moves, Salman has done it all. His power-packed performances are favourite among his fans, be it as ‘Chulbul Pandey’ in Dabangg or as ‘Tiger’ in Ek Tha Tiger films. With his charm growing with each passing year, it seems like the actor is not yet ready to retire. He still has several films in the lineup and is gearing up to surprise fans with some big films in the coming years. Besides acting, he has also tried his hands as a producer, singer, and tv host.

Speaking of which, on his 57th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his latest and upcoming projects.

Salman Khan’s latest projects:

While the actor was last seen in a lead role in the 2021 film Radhe, Salman Khan also worked as a producer in films like Kaagaz, Radhe, and Antim. Besides films, Salman is currently seen hosting the controversial TV show, Bigg Boss 16.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan

Helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji, Salman Khan will be soon seen in the entertaining comedy film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan next year. The film is said to release in Eid 2023.

Tiger 3

With one of the much-awaited films, Tiger 3, Salman Khan as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya will be coming back to the screen with the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The film is all set for a mega Diwali release next year.

Kick 2

While an official announcement of the film has been made by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, there are no updates on any developments regarding the film’s script or shooting.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the most successful films delivered by Salman Khan. The actor himself made an announcement during an event about the film and said that work is presently underway on the project. He also revealed that director SS Rajamouli’s father Vijyendra Prasad will be writing the story of the film.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.