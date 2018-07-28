Bharat producer terms Priyanka Chopra's exit 'unprofessional'; actress' replacement to be announced soon

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar said he will announce the leading lady for his upcoming directorial Bharat soon. Zafar tweeted on 28 July that they will soon zero in on the female lead for the film.

Yes yes yes ... we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules .... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018

The producer of the film has been reportedly miffed at Chopra's "sudden" decision, reports Mid-Day. Nikhil Namit, CEO, Reel Life Productions, said, "Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly." Zafar on 27 July had announced that actress Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the Salman Khan starrer for a "very special" reason. Zafar wished her the best for her future.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

The report also claims that Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez were possible alternate choices.

The first schedule included shooting for a grand circus sequence. The director has previously worked with the Dabangg star in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Bharat, which will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi, is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

