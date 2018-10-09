Rakul Preet Singh to play veteran actress Sridevi in upcoming NTR biopic, Kathanayakudu

Following the announcement of the release date of the much-anticipated NTR biopic, titled Kathanayakudu, it has now been confirmed that Rakul Preet Singh will be featuring as the late actress Sridevi in director Krish's ambitious project.

Speculations had been rife that the makers were keen on casting Rakul Preet to play the role of screen legend Sridevi, however, the actress was yet to sign on the dotted lines owing to her lack of dates.

Sridevi, in her younger days, had featured in around 14 films with NTR, including Vetagadu, Bobbili Puli, Justice Chowdhary and Kondaveeti Simham.

In an interview to the Deccan Chronicle, Rakul Preet spoke about playing the veteran actress, stating that essaying Sridevi would be the most challenging task for her because Sridevi was adored by millions. To get the body language and expressions of Sridevi right, Rakul Preet has been preparing by watching several films of the actress. Moreover, she will also be undergoing several sessions of look tests and meeting people associated with the actress so as to learn more about the actress.

Bankrolled by N Balakrishna along with Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Induri, the NTR biopic will also be featuring a star-studded cast, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 18:12 PM