You are here:

NTR biopic, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati, to release on 9 January, 2019

FP Staff

Oct,04 2018 14:26:18 IST

The release date of the much awaited NTR biopic has been announced as 9 January next year, along with a still of Nandamuri Balakrishna as the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the biopic boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Vidya Balan, who will be playing role of wife of NTR, Basavatarakam whom he married when he was 20 years old, Rana Daggubati as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Sumanth, in the role of A Nageswara Rao, another Telugu film industry stalwart and Sachin Khedekar will be seen playing former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao.

Furthermore, there were also speculations that Rakul Preet Singh had been approached to play late actress Sridevi in the film, but no confirmation has been received yet.

The shooting of the NTR biopic began in July and it is being produced by N Balakrishna along with Sai Korrapti and Vishnu Induri, as has been reported earlier.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 14:26 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Nandamuri Balakrishna , NTR , NTR biopic , Rana Daggubati , Southside , Telugu cinema , Vidya Balan

also see

Devadas director Sriram Adittya on working with Nagarjuna and Nani: 'Magic happens when actors trust you'

Devadas director Sriram Adittya on working with Nagarjuna and Nani: 'Magic happens when actors trust you'

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava trailer: Jr. NTR embarks on a journey of self-discovery in Trivikram's latest

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava trailer: Jr. NTR embarks on a journey of self-discovery in Trivikram's latest

Devadas' USP will be Nagarjuna and Nani's onscreen equation, says director Sriram at film's audio launch

Devadas' USP will be Nagarjuna and Nani's onscreen equation, says director Sriram at film's audio launch