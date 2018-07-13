Hina Khan may essay Urvashi Dholakia's role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

Speculations are rife as to who will be essaying the iconic role of Komolika in the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which is all set to make a comeback on TV after a gap of 17 years.

Ekta Kapoor had dismissed the multiple reports that had emerged conjecturing the various possible casting for the role. She had tweeted,

So many sources claiming so many actors in this epic characters casting’ I habe aproached only one person n she is d ONLY CHOICE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 11, 2018

Ekta had tweeted earlier on that day how casting Komolika, originally played by actress Urvashi Dholakia, would be a challenge

Even though there will b a reboot in her character ... it’ll b a v difficult casting for this iconic antagonist! So first choice will b hopefully d last choice JAI MATA DI — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) July 11, 2018

However, sources have reportedly informed Bombay Times that the makers of the show are in talks with Hina Khan for the pivotal part.

An insider told Bombay Times, “Talks have reached an advanced stage and the makers are keen on roping in Hina for the part. She is expected to sign on the dotted line soon”.

While Erica Fernandes has been zeroed in to essay the character of Prerna. Angad Bedi and Mohit Raina are reportedly being considered for the male lead Anurag's role.

