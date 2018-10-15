Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan's first look as iconic villain Komolika revealed

After a long wait, the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have finally dropped a teaser introducing Hina Khan as the soap opera's baddie Komolika.

Bihar ka bewagpan aur bengal ki adaa .... welcome @eyehinakhan as KOMOLIKA 💋💋💋❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💖👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/cFbMVKt0LA — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 14, 2018

The clip shows Khan in a black and white outfit as she steps out of a car and makes her way to the show's lead characters, Anurag and Prerna.

Urvashi Dholakia had originally essayed the role of the iconic villain. "Ekta (Kapoor) put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now for Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty," the actress had said.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a hit among the audience when it was first aired in the 2000s. In the reboot, the female lead, Prerna, originally played by Shweta Tiwari will be reprised by Erica Fernandes. Anurag Basu will be played by Parth Samthaan. As reported earlier, Ronit Roy, who was Rishabh Bajaj, will reportedly be replaced by Barun Sobti, reported DNA. This development, however, has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 19:17 PM