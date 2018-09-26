Urvashi Dholakia on Hina Khan playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: 'The baton has been passed'

Urvashi Dholakia, who played Komolika, the iconic villain in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opened up about the Ekta Kapoor reboot on 25 September. Dholakia confirmed that actress Hina Khan was set to play the role in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, reports DNA.

"Ekta (Kapoor) put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina 'Good Luck' in all honesty," said Urvashi.

However, there has been no confirmation on the same by Kapoor or her team who have successfully kept the role a secret. Having initially agreed to playing the role of Komolika in the reboot, Hina Khan had said she was in talks with the production house for the role. However, there were several reports later which claimed that the role was yet to be finalised with several names doing the rounds like Krystle D'souza and Madhurima Tuli.

Kapoor had gone on a rather aggressive promotional spree before the reboot which included conducting quizzes about Komolika's casting with fans.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered on Star Plus on 25 September.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018 13:25 PM