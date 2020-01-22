Kartik Aaryan weighs on his dual roles in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal: Both characters are 'distinct' in their own ways

Kartik Aaryan, who will be playing dual roles in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, says it was a challenge he enjoyed. Much like the 2009 movie of the same name, Love Aaj Kal also follows two parallel narratives "separated by decades" but find their common ground in romance.

In the late nineties segment, Kartik essays the role of a high schooler, Raghu, who also follows his crush (Arushi Sharma) around. The other love story, set in the present time, happens between Veer and Zoe (Sara Ali Khan).

While talking how different his roles were, Kartik explains, "The two roles are distinct, in the way they look, react and relate to people around them. Veer is a modern guy, somewhat geeky and socially awkward. He is sure of what he wants and that sets him apart from the people around him. On the other hand, Raghu represents any teenage boy who has grown up in the nineties. Raghu and Veer are also different when they are in love."

"Raghu is dramatic and animated as he goes through the excitement and thrill of first love. Veer is sure of what he feels for Zoe but is too inarticulate to express. Therefore, understanding Raghu and Veer required not only getting into their individual character skins but also an understanding of the time period in which their stories are set," mentions the actor.

Aaryan took to Twitter to introduce one of his characters, Raghu, from the film

The film also stars Imtiaz’s Highway actor Randeep Hooda, who is seen in passing in the trailer.

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 22, 2020 11:30:38 IST