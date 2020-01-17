Love Aaj Kal trailer, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, traces changing definition of romance through decades

A day after dropping the first look poster of Love Aaj Kal, the makers of the Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer have debuted the trailer of director Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy.

Much like the 2009 movie of the same name, Love Aaj Kal also follows two parallel narratives "separated by decades" but find their common ground in romance. The trailer begins with Sara's Zoe accuse Kartik's Veer of following her around. On closer inspection, one learns Veer has rejected her proposal but considers her to be a "special person."

In the yesteryear segment of the trailer, indicated by the sepia-toned visuals, Kartik essays the role of a high schooler, who also follows his crush (Arushi Sharma) around. When the girl confronts him about the same, Kartik's character meekly says that he will not do it henceforth. The girl retorts, "But have I asked you to stop following me?"

The trailer also sheds light on the ever-changing meaning of love and togetherness. While it is evident the deterrent of romance in the kal narrative is society in general, in the contemporary setup, it seems love has attained a more amorphous meaning. It could be treated as a distraction that could sidetrack one's career plans. Or still, it could also entail polyamory and polygamy.

Looking forward to #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan's love story in #LoveAajKal... Imtiaz Ali is known to think out of the box, so that makes it even more special... #LoveAajKalTrailer: https://t.co/Bwq5IZcTiW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2020

The film also stars Imtiaz’s Highway actor Randeep Hooda, who is seen in passing in the trailer.

The official poster saw a sleeping Kartik with his one arm resting on a diary. Looking somewhat sad and contemplative, Sara was seen embracing him from behind.

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

