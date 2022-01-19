Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have broken stereotypes and time and again with seasoned performances across a variety of genres.

Young Bollywood is truly redefining Indian cinema with bold choices, riveting content and break through performances. While there’s no dearth of talent in the industry, the millennial superstars with the best kitty of films are undoubtedly Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. These actors have broken stereotypes and time and again with seasoned performances across a variety of genres.

While Kartik Aaryan became a household name with films like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Lukka Chuppi and owned the romantic-comedy space amassing a crazy, loyal fanbase, he broke the mould with Dhamaka, a performance that won him unanimous praise and accolades. A conscious decision to now take on a mixed bag of content and experiment, the young heartthrob has an impressive line-up with Shehzada, Freddy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand is back with a bang after being missing from the big screen for a while. The actor will take on large canvas dramas with Shamshera and Brahmastra, then ventures into a lighter space with Luv Ranjan’s untitled next. The actor will also headline the dark thriller Animal, directed by Sandeep Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame.

Next up is Ranveer Singh, fresh off the success of 83. The actor brings his eccentricity and signature style in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, a take on William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors and the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He then teams up with Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and a film with Shankar Shanmugham next in the pipeline.

Interestingly, what the 3 stars have in common is their ability to deliver great nuanced performances, while also grabbing the attention of the masses. If that wasn’t all, these millennial superstars also have an unshaking fan base coupled with a line-up of films with the best filmmakers that is sure to cement their position in the league of the most sought-after stars.