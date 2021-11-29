Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh announced that their upcoming film will release on 10 February, 2023.

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have finally announced the release date of the film. Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, ace filmmaker Karan Johar shared the good news and informed that the film will release on 10 February, 2023 in theatres.

Alongside the first BTS video, Johar wrote in the caption, "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!"

The movie also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The makers had earlier said the film will be released in 2022.

Alia also shared the same and wrote, "Loading it up with music, dance, an ensemble cast, a dash of drama and a whole lot of love just for you! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! See you there to make this kahani complete." While Ranveer posted,"Isse kehte hai full entertainment ka dhamaka! We’re coming to you with love in our hearts blessed with parivaar ke sanskaar. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani releasing in cinemas on 10th February, 2023! #RRKPK."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, marks Johar's return to film direction after the 2016 romantic-drama “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. The team commenced filming for the movie in August.

While promoting his comedy gig for Prime Video's "One Mic Stand", Johar had said that his upcoming directorial venture was "not just rom-com but more of a family dramedy".

"It's a family film - there's drama, there's comedy but there are a lot of internal family dynamics, which allow you to not slot it as just a rom-com," the filmmaker had said in October.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the first collaboration between Johar and Singh, who were set to team up for the historical drama Takht.

This is also Johar's first collaboration with Azmi and Dharmendra.

While, Johar has previously worked with Bhatt both as a director and producer in numerous films including her 2012 debut Student of the Year, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Kalank.

He has also directed Bachchan in the 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.