From Kartik Aaryan and Soha Ali Khan to Nushrratt Bharuccha and Alaya F, read what your favourite actors have to say about their plans in 2022.

2021 has set the stage for power-packed performances – From unconventional topics to spine-chilling mysteries, the year witnessed some of the finest stories of all time. The coming year won’t be any less. Take a look at what the actors have to say about their 2022 plans:

Kartik Aaryan

2020 and 2021 have taught us that health and family are the two most important things in our lives. It taught me to stay happy and appreciate every single thing and enjoy every single moment of my life. Dhamaka happened in these two years for me, and it became another turning point in my career. From 2022 I expect it to be a bit more considerate towards us. I want to work hard and do a lot more projects and I wish to make my parents proud of me.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

"OTT has really been a game-changer for the Indian cinema, in these unprecedented times. This year, I feel utterly blessed to have my work reach out to the audiences, in the comfort of their homes. Thanks to OTT platforms, both my films, Ajeeb Daastaans and Chhorii were able to reach and cater to a wider audience, even when the theatres were shut. Chhorii was a responsible film, which was made to impact the viewers. I'm excited and looking forward to 2022, as the entire year is going to be super packed with work and brand commitments. I'm stoked to see how the year will pan out, in terms of work, as I will be juggling between multiple shooting schedules of varied films."

Alaya F

“I’m feeling very enthusiastic about 2022 because 2021 for me has been all about emerging from the lockdown and going straight into shooting 3 projects that I’m very passionate about, all of which will release next year! Amongst these are Freddy, U Turn, and one more that I can’t talk about yet. Along with that, there are new projects that I will be shooting for. I now feel that I’m in a good space and I’m looking forward to 2022 because it’s going to be a year full of releases, visibility, and growth! Feels like a dream that’s inching closer and closer to reality!”

Fatima Sana Shaikh

“It feels surreal when your hard work reaches the right audience at the right time and strikes the right chord. I'm really glad I could make an impact in the minds of the audiences with my character Lipakshi, in an ensemble film like Ajeeb Daastaans, which released on an OTT platform. Looking forward to a better 2022 and more films.”

Vijay Varma

"This past year has been just so fulfilling in terms of work, even though exhausting at times, it was amazing to be on completely different sets in various cities and shooting with such talented people like Alia (Bhatt), Sonakshi (Sinha), Gulshan (Devaiah), Sumit Saxena, Reema Kagti, everyone is just so fun to work with. A special highlight for me was the nomination for Best Actor in a comedy role, after such an overwhelming release of Ok Computer because it was my first outing in a genre like that and I’m glad people enjoyed watching Saajan Kundu so much. That is why I am even more excited for 2022 as the audience will get to see a lot more new stuff from me that I have been working on this year and I hope they will give me as much love as they have always given to me."

Abhishek Banerjee

“2021 was a great year for me specifically because I got to be on screen with different characters, and different formats. From playing a shopkeeper in love with a mannequin to the overconfident sultan to the feisty lawyer in Rashmi Rocket… I’m happy that I got to do such varied parts. It has helped me in my journey as an actor and I’m learning something new every day on set. Looking forward to 2022 as I have some big releases both in cinemas and OTT platforms.”

Soha Ali Khan

“Nobody knows what’s next with the COVID cases rising. I am worried but on a personal level pandemic has taught me the art of balancing and I’ve found that it’s okay to do things for myself without the involvement of my husband, or child, or anyone else. I just want to do films, series as I enjoy acting. Hush Hush and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati will be out in 2022 and I am excited for that.”